Why Duolingo Is Opening Its First Restaurant

Yep, you read it right. Duolingo, that language-education company whose app you downloaded during lockdown to teach yourself Mandarin, is opening a "restaurant with an educational component," in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to Next Pittsburgh. Duolingo headquarters are in the East Liberty neighborhood of the city, so it's only natural that the language-learning group's next step is to open a restaurant.

Wait, what?? No, it's not! Has this ever happened before? Is there a precedent for a language-learning app that decides to get into the food business? Opening a travel agency, sure; we might not be surprised. But a restaurant? A piece by the BBC shows that Duolingo boss and co-founder Luis von Ahn has long been a think-outside-the-app kind of person. A native of Guatemala, von Ahn learned the value of dual-language learning at a young age, when his parents placed him in a private school where the instruction provided was in English. Von Ahn didn't stop there; he was interested in the language of computers from the time he was a child, too. Which is perhaps why he went on to study computer science at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, before earning a MacArthur "genius grant," becoming a multimillionaire, and selling two of his companies to Google. So to be honest, if the man's company wants to open a restaurant that doubles as a language-learning facility, who's to say it wouldn't work? And what languages would they say it in?