The Heartwarming Way Martha Stewart Honored Her Mom On Mother's Day

You know how the saying goes: Behind every woman who shapes a generation's concept of domesticity, builds an empire, and continues to dominate the industry and create new ones well into her 80s ... is a mom who taught her how to do it. And Martha Stewart is giving credit where credit is due on her TikTok this Mother's Day, with a video dedicated to the lady who taught her everything she knows: her mom. In her cookbook, "Martha Stewart's Quick Cook," she refers to her mother, Martha Kostyra, and her grandmother as her "early teachers" (via Martha Stewart). They gave a young Stewart the tools (and, presumably, bakeware) to go from sous-cheffing pierogies in a home kitchen to creating a line of CBD products and sipping wine with Snoop.

Well, okay, maybe "Big Martha," (as Stewart calls her) couldn't have seen that far down the line. But "Everything from your mother!" Kostyra chirps from a TV appearance on Stewart's former television program, confirming that when Stewart tells people where she got her skills from, there is only one acceptable answer. 2022 will mark 15 years since Kostyra died, according to the LA Times, and Stewart's loving TikTok tribute, which she reposted on Instagram, gives fans who might not even be old enough to remember Stewart's show, let alone Kostyra's cameos, a glimpse into a very special relationship.