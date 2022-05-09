The Unexpected Reason Frozen Pierogies Were Recalled In 4 States

Foods get recalled for a variety of reasons. According to the Cleveland Clinic, harmful bacteria sometimes find their way into food, surprise "foreign objects" are found inside the packaging, or an allergen goes unnoticed and the manufacturers don't list the proper warning on the product. Ranker reports that items like pet food, flour, beef, and frozen produce face this particular issue the most, so when another type of food faces a recall, shoppers tend to take notice.

The most recent subject of a food recall is Dymski Pierogies, reports the FDA. On May 6, the brand recalled several varieties of frozen pierogi — including potato and cheddar, spinach and feta, and sweet cheese — sold under the Grandma's Cuisine, Bernat's, and Golden Eagle labels. In this case, the cheesy Polish dumplings were not found to contain a dangerous pathogen or foreign object, but one undeclared allergen that might appear incredibly obvious to the average shopper.