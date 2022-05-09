Costco Members Are Pumped To Try Its Massive Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

This Junior's strawberry shortcake cheesecake brings together the best of both worlds by combining the fresh, tart flavor of strawberries with three layers of yellow cake and a rich layer of cheesecake, all topped with buttercream and whipped cream, according to Junior's. This hearty dessert also weighs in at a whopping 3.5 pounds, making it the perfect cake for satisfying a big crowd. And while this dessert retails for a hefty $54.95 on the Junior's website, this substantial helping of strawberry sweetness is one sale now at Costco for just $18.99 (via Instagram).

Instagram user @costcohotfinds made a post raving about the new find, calling the price "insane for Junior's cheesecake" and saying "this looks so amazing." Many of their followers couldn't help but agree. "I want this so bad," one user replied, while another user agreed, saying, "I need this in my life!"

"This kind of challenge I'll do for free in the comfort of my home in front of the TV. Easily," a third user joked. Many other followers expressed their hope that this item would be available at a Costco location near them. And while this strawberry shortcake cheesecake isn't sold everywhere, Costco shoppers who are fans of both cheesecake and saving money seem excited to try this new cake. Now, perhaps one of the things you didn't know about cheesecake may just include that you can get it as a steal at Costco!