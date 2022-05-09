Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Has Been Transformed Into A Musical

Dolly Parton's no stranger when it comes to food collaborations. As noted by NPR, the country music star and actress recently teamed up with Duncan Hines to release a signature line of cake mixes and frostings that draw on Parton's Southern heritage. Given the star's affinity for cooking, it just makes sense that, sooner or later, a restaurant chain would tap the celebrity for a teamup.

It's also no secret that Parton loves Taco Bell. According to Today, she loves ordering the Taco Supreme and constantly ordered the Mexican Pizza back in the day. It seems only fitting that the singer would one day find a way to promote the chain and its food in the most fitting way possible. In a recent tweet, Taco Bell announced its latest large-scale production: a musical based on its Mexican Pizza that appears to be scheduled to premiere on TikTok. The event, which digitally airs between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET on May 26 looks to go all out — and has pulled out all the stops when it comes to tapping its talent.