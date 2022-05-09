Arby's Just Launched A New Line Of Lemonades For Summer
Few things may feel better than gulping down an ice-cold beverage once the temperature outside starts regularly hitting above 75 degrees. Instinctually, you may reach for water to cool off, which, in fairness, is hardly ever a bad idea. After all, cold water feels good in the body on a warm day.
However, some may argue that lemonade is an even better way to quench your thirst after romping around for hours in the hot summer sun. As Foodsided notes, the citrusy refreshment can not only "bring a little energy boost to the body and immune system," but it is also a great source of Vitamin C. Additionally, Slate reports that the acidity of lemonade helps stimulate salivation, which, in turn, helps get rid of the dreaded dry mouth sensation that comes from dehydration. Who would have thought?
As even casual drinkers of the bright yellow (or sometimes pink) beverage likely know, it's not always easy to concoct the perfect glass of lemonade so that it is equal parts sweet and sour. (Still, there's one thing you should always add to lemonade to make it top-notch.) Fortunately, there is another way for lovers of the pucker-inducing drink to get their fix. A number of fast-food eateries are mixing up the thirst quencher, including Arby's, which, according to Fast Food Post, recently introduced a new lemonade lineup to its menu for customers to sip on all summer long.
Arby's new Fresh Market Lemonades come in three flavors
Arby's has long been known for being the fast-food restaurant that "has the meats," and now, Fast Food Post reports that the chain is home to a new line of Market Fresh Lemonades that customers can order this summer to help wash down one of Arby's famous roast beef sandwiches. Available at participating locations for a limited time, the lineup consists of three flavors: Market Fresh Classic Lemonade, which is a simple mixture of "pure lemon juice and cane sugar," as well as Strawberry and Peach, which will spruce up the aforementioned classic version of the drink with strawberry or peach puree, respectively. All three are offered in small, medium, and large sizes and will be priced starting at $2.19 for the classic lemonade and $2.49 for the fruit-infused flavors. However, prices may vary by location.
Though it's only been a few days since the Market Fresh Lemonades made their debut, several people have already ventured to their local Arby's to give them a try. Amongst the samplers was YouTuber Redneck Snack, who declared in a recent video that the chain's take on the classic summer beverage was "very enjoyable," and even tasted like it was "made at home." Meanwhile, YouTuber Adaryl Fisher took on the task of sampling the eatery's new strawberry and peach-flavored beverages, and ultimately awarded both the impressive score of 12 out of 10. "Man, they are both fantastic," he said in his review.