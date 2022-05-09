Arby's Just Launched A New Line Of Lemonades For Summer

Few things may feel better than gulping down an ice-cold beverage once the temperature outside starts regularly hitting above 75 degrees. Instinctually, you may reach for water to cool off, which, in fairness, is hardly ever a bad idea. After all, cold water feels good in the body on a warm day.

However, some may argue that lemonade is an even better way to quench your thirst after romping around for hours in the hot summer sun. As Foodsided notes, the citrusy refreshment can not only "bring a little energy boost to the body and immune system," but it is also a great source of Vitamin C. Additionally, Slate reports that the acidity of lemonade helps stimulate salivation, which, in turn, helps get rid of the dreaded dry mouth sensation that comes from dehydration. Who would have thought?

As even casual drinkers of the bright yellow (or sometimes pink) beverage likely know, it's not always easy to concoct the perfect glass of lemonade so that it is equal parts sweet and sour. (Still, there's one thing you should always add to lemonade to make it top-notch.) Fortunately, there is another way for lovers of the pucker-inducing drink to get their fix. A number of fast-food eateries are mixing up the thirst quencher, including Arby's, which, according to Fast Food Post, recently introduced a new lemonade lineup to its menu for customers to sip on all summer long.