Aldi Just Dropped A New Gluten-Free Pasta And Shoppers Can't Get Enough

These days, there seems to be a bit of ongoing debate about gluten. While the naturally occurring protein, which is found in wheat and grains like barley and rye, is not necessarily unhealthy, it can be hard for some people to tolerate. Individuals with celiac disease or other gluten intolerances can find it difficult to digest the protein, which means they likely need to cut gluten out of their diets in order to find relief from their symptoms, as explained by Hopkins Medicine.

However, many people without a diagnosed sensitivity or intolerance still seem to find that they feel better when they cut gluten out of their diets. In fact, of the 3.1 million Americans who currently identify as gluten-free, a significant 72 percent of them are "classified as 'PWAGs' or people without celiac disease avoiding gluten," according to Statista. Whether it is for medical reasons or not, the popularity of gluten-free diets is on the rise, and along with it, so is the demand for gluten-free food products. While they might not want gluten, plenty of people still want to be able to enjoy tasty meals and snacks. Luckily, Aldi recently dropped just the thing for people to still be able to savor their favorite comfort food, sans gluten.