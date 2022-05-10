The Important Reason Panda Express Is Selling Clothes

From time to time, our favorite restaurant chains team up with local charities to raise money and awareness for a particular cause. Wendy's, for example, is offering free drinks on its app through the end of May to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (via Chew Boom). And just within the last year, Red Lobster has partnered with two national charities: the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the World Wildlife Foundation. Another well-known partnership is that of McDonald's and the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). In 2021 alone, McDonald's donated more than $126 million to support the families of hospitalized children, says the RMHC website.

And now Panda Express is joining in. This chain's fundraiser of choice is a limited-edition clothing line, according to a press release. The proceeds will benefit those in Asian American and Pacific Islander communities facing food insecurity. The line was designed by 3.1 Phillip Lim, so you know it's going to be something special.