Cheerios Just Launched Two New Flavors And Fans Have Thoughts

Fans haven't come to a decisive conclusion over the new cereals quite yet. Over on Twitter, one user enjoyed the idea of combining banana and caramel flavors together but feels apprehensive about actually enjoying them as a cereal. Meanwhile, another user realized that banana-flavored Cheerios cereals have started to get darker and darker in color to mimic how bananas get darker as they ripen, including to the point of no return. They underscored this idea with a homemade graphic that traced Banana Nut, Banana Caramel, and the fictional "bananas you've kept in the freezer for three months under the pretense of maybe making banana bread" Cheerios. Under each box, they even labeled the cereals with elemental Pokémon types to drive home their point.

Meanwhile, other fans looked on and wondered if Cheerios plans to bring the product to the U.K., while another hoped for signature Brown Butter Cheerios. Others have actually gotten a chance to taste the creations. One couple on YouTube tried the Banana Caramel Cheerios and noted that the new item tasted just like regular Cheerios and that they could only detect a tiny bit of bananas. The items have shaken the faith of some shoppers, and it looks like these offerings might just stay limited items unless traction for them picks up and folks begin placing them higher in their Cheerios flavor rankings.