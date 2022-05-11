Reddit Can't Believe It Took Someone Years To Discover This Costco Favorite

According to NPR, Costco sells an average of at least 60 million rotisserie chickens every year, but up until recently, longtime Costco cardholder and Reddit user u/BigHug420 hadn't been a contributor to that stat. "Been a member for 7 years but today was my first day getting one of the rotisserie chickens," the Redditor confessed in a post last month that has generated quite a response from their fellow Costco shoppers, many of whom had thoughts about the rotisserie chicken newbie.

"If this is your first rotisserie, were you ever TRULY a Costco member those previous years? It's like saying you've never had a costco hot dog or pizza.....sacrilege," u/sokali4nia wrote. "Were you vegan this whole time?" another Redditor asked, while a third teased that the title of the Redditor's biography should be "My Life, Wasted."

Fortunately, not everyone was quite as harsh. Some, like u/Ordinary-Try1054, offered their favorite hacks for getting the most out of Costco's prized poultry. "Chicken pot pie, chicken noodle soup, chicken enchiladas...the possibilities are endless with the leftovers!" they shared. Other suggestions thrown out on the thread included chicken fajitas, white chicken chili, and buffalo chicken dip.

Amidst all the roasting, tips, and tricks, u/PandaForceOne posed a question that we're sure was on a few peoples' minds. "What is the verdict?" the Redditor asked, to which u/BigHug420 responded, "Pretty solid. I'll be a repeat buyer from here on out." Welcome to the dark (meat) side, friend, where there are always more ways to make the most of Costco's really low prices.