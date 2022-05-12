Why McDonald's Franchisees Are Furious About A New Company Rule

McDonald's forthcoming Operations PACE (Performance and Customer Excellence) plan is described by CNBC as a "grading system" for the fast food chain's locations, of which there are roughly 13,000 in the United States. Set to launch in January of next year, McDonald's said in a company overview that the system is designed to bring a "new approach that supports achieving our growth plan objectives." A rep told CNBC, "We must remain laser focused on maintaining our world-famous standards of excellence in our restaurants."

What does that mean, exactly? For one, it will include up to 10 assessment visits per year where representatives of McDonald's and unrelated inspectors will evaluate workers both in the kitchen and at the counter at every location, possibly adding to the rules McDonald's workers have to follow. To some franchisees, the system sounds like anything but a recipe for growth. "It just kills morale, and with the current hiring environment being as tough as it is, I can't afford to lose any more people," one franchisee who already needs 100 more workers told CNBC. "You cannot improve things by telling my managers that they failed," said another.

An internal survey conducted by the National Owners Association, which received around 500 responses, showed that a mere 3% of franchisees felt that PACE's "grading curriculum" was "an accurate reflection of operations." Corporate will likely follow through with the system anyway, but operators certainly aren't lovin' it.