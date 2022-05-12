Costco's Take On Peanut Butter Monster Trail Mix Has Shoppers Drooling

"Costco's version of peanut butter monster....... Hold me back" Instagram user @taydemichael commented on a post featuring Hoody's new Peanut Butter Chocolate Mix from Costco. They were likely not the only ones to notice the similarities between this new offering and Target's similar product, either. The Hoody's trail mix features a similar delectable blend of chocolate and peanut butter, with peanuts, milk chocolate peanut butter cups, peanut butter filled pretzels, peanut butter chips, dark chocolate chips, and Reese's Pieces for the final touch.

Many shoppers seemed to be equally satisfied with this sweet trail mix. "This stuff is soooooo good! Addictive!" one user raved, while another agreed, saying, "My family is obsessed with this stuff."

"Don't buy this!! You can't stop eating it!!!!! If you do buy it, do NOT put it in the fridge. OMG...even better chilled!" a third user joked.

The Costco version is also the more cost-effective option in the long run, with Target's trail mix ringing up at $8.79 for a 34-ounce container (via Target). For just 20 cents more, Costco shoppers can receive a 44-ounce jar of the comparable Hoody's product, per Costco Food Database. And with many fans claiming that once they start eating this tasty snack, they just can't stop, perhaps purchasing the larger container is the wiser choice. Ultimately, what we've learned is that we should go to Costco for its delicious pizza and stay for its mouth-watering trail mix.