Costco's Take On Peanut Butter Monster Trail Mix Has Shoppers Drooling
Trail mix can be a healthy, energy-boosting snack that is perfect for taking on the go. It often contains energy-dense ingredients such as nuts and dried fruits, which can be great sources of fiber, protein, and healthy fats, according to Eating Well. However, not all types are created equally, with some trail mix brands flying off the shelves simply because they make a satisfying, yet delicious, snack or even dessert. One such type of mix is Target's Peanut Butter Monster Trail Mix, which has developed a large fan base thanks to its tasty, salty-sweet blend of peanuts, peanut butter pretzel balls, peanut butter cups, peanut butter chips, peanut butter-chocolate M&M's, and raisins, according to Target.
This popular snack has an almost 5-star rating online, with reviewers calling it "addicting," "so yummy," and "hard not to eat!" (via Target). However, this Target brand just might be facing some stiff competition from the wholesale superstore Costco, which just returned its own take on the chocolatey, peanut butter-y blend of treats to its shelves. Its Hoody's peanut butter chocolate mix has some snack fans wondering if it just might give the classic Peanut Butter Monster Trail Mix a run for its money.
Costco's trail mix is a chocolate and peanut butter lover's dream
"Costco's version of peanut butter monster....... Hold me back" Instagram user @taydemichael commented on a post featuring Hoody's new Peanut Butter Chocolate Mix from Costco. They were likely not the only ones to notice the similarities between this new offering and Target's similar product, either. The Hoody's trail mix features a similar delectable blend of chocolate and peanut butter, with peanuts, milk chocolate peanut butter cups, peanut butter filled pretzels, peanut butter chips, dark chocolate chips, and Reese's Pieces for the final touch.
Many shoppers seemed to be equally satisfied with this sweet trail mix. "This stuff is soooooo good! Addictive!" one user raved, while another agreed, saying, "My family is obsessed with this stuff."
"Don't buy this!! You can't stop eating it!!!!! If you do buy it, do NOT put it in the fridge. OMG...even better chilled!" a third user joked.
The Costco version is also the more cost-effective option in the long run, with Target's trail mix ringing up at $8.79 for a 34-ounce container (via Target). For just 20 cents more, Costco shoppers can receive a 44-ounce jar of the comparable Hoody's product, per Costco Food Database. And with many fans claiming that once they start eating this tasty snack, they just can't stop, perhaps purchasing the larger container is the wiser choice. Ultimately, what we've learned is that we should go to Costco for its delicious pizza and stay for its mouth-watering trail mix.