Why Country Crock Just Teamed Up With An Unexpected Beverage Company

You might not necessarily think breakfast spreads and whiskey have anything to do with each other, but Country Crock is about to change that. The popular butter substitute brand, which was founded in Johnson County, Kansas, has been producing plant-based spreads made from farm-grown ingredients like soybean oil, avocado oil, olive oil, and palm fruit oil, for over three decades, according to Country Crock's website. After all, what margarine is really made of isn't much of a mystery at all despite some thinking as such. Now, Country Crock teaming up with the ad agency Ogilvy and J. Rieger & Co., a Kansas City-based distillery, to launch its first-ever whiskey, according to Adweek.

However, this isn't any ordinary whiskey. As a company that relies on farm-grown ingredients, Country Crock is all too aware of the many struggles modern farmers face, with one of the biggest challenges being soil fatigue. When farmers plant the same crops over and over each year, the soil can erode and nutrients can deplete, making it more and more difficult to cultivate healthy harvests. So, Country Crock has decided to bring awareness to this growing problem by launching its new Cover Crop Whiskey (via Food & Wine).