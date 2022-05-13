Kids Of All Ages Wish They Could Play With This Pint-Sized Aldi Buy

Groceries stores generally aren't the most exciting places for toddlers and small children to hang out. While adults may get excited over scoring great deals on hummus and milk, most kids probably would be happier spending their time running around and playing. But now, the discount chain store Aldi is finding a way to make its store fun for everyone, no matter how old they are. While Reddit is accusing Aldi of "shrinking" food sizes, some items in the store are designed to be small: The grocery has just released a brand new mini food market playset, made to look exactly like a real Aldi cashier stand.

The Aldi food market features a cash register with a real working calculator and 44 additional pieces, including plastic fruits and veggies, little juice boxes, pretend dollar bills and coins, and a little "now open" sign for when the pint-sized register is in business, according to the Aldi Reviewer. The whole set is currently priced at $39.99. And while the toy might have been designed with little kids in mind, it has been catching the eye of kids of all ages.