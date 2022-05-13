Why Arizona Beverages Is Facing A Class-Action Lawsuit

Arizona Beverages, best known for its 23-ounce cans of tea, has expanded its offerings in recent years to include snacks inspired by the popular drinks. In 2020, the company released the Arizona Green Tea Fruit Snacks and Arizona Arnold Palmer Fruit Snacks, per Candy Industry. But in May, the company found itself in hot water, legally speaking.

While the company claims its fruit snacks, which come in Strawberry, Mango, Peach, Apple, Mandarin, and Plum Blueberry flavors, are made with "100% real fruit," one dissatisfied customer has alleged that isn't the case.

The California resident has filed a class-action lawsuit against Arizona Beverages, alleging the company has engaged in a "deceptive marketing campaign" to make customers believe that its products contain healthy fruit when in fact the "first three ingredients are added sugars," via Top Class Actions. (According to the Arizona website, the first three ingredients in the fruit snacks are "pear juice from fruit juice concentrate, glucose syrup, [and] sugar.")