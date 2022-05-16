Why TikTok Is Surprised By This Chick-Fil-A Employee's New Uniform
Although most fast food restaurants have a dress code for employees, some chains are a little more particular about how their employees present themselves. For example, Chick-fil-A will not hire you if you have dyed hair in "unnatural" colors. Many Chick-fil-A employees also have to follow other weird rules, like not having visible tattoos, wearing strong perfume, or growing facial hair beyond a mustache. According to the chain's employee handbook, Chick-fil-A workers are expected to maintain strict standards in regard to their polo shirts, pants, shoes, and even socks. More specifically, pants must be hemmed (not cuffed) and belts must be trimmed so as not to hang.
This may seem like a lot, but at least Chick-fil-A seems to help its employees out on the uniform front. While some fast food chains leave it up to workers to find appropriate clothing, Chick-fil-A provides its staff with shirts, pants, belts, and shoes, ensuring the entire team looks cohesive (via Footted). This was proven by a recent video on TikTok, in which a freshly hired employee at the chain went viral for showing off his new uniform.
Some TikTokers were surprised that Chick-fil-A gave this worker his uniform
Jake Turner shook up the internet when he posted a video of his Chick-fil-A uniform on TikTok. In the clip, the new hire removes the uniform pieces from a Chick-fil-A bag one by one, showing off a red hat sporting the chain's logo, two pairs of black pants, a couple of red polo shirts, a "nice" black belt, a name tag, and a simple pair of black shoes. Turner jokes in the video, "What do y'all think of the new Chick-fil-A Sandwich 3s?" He adds that the shoes "are actually not too bad" and that they were the only part of the uniform he had to pay for.
One viewer commented, "Chick-fil-A got y'all decked out. When I worked fast food, all they gave me was a shirt I had to pay for." Another person noted how helpful it was for Chick-fil-A to provide uniforms at all, as "some people can't afford to buy uniforms for work in the beginning." However, many others said that their Chick-fil-A locations either did not provide all of the required clothing or took the items out of their first paycheck — certainly a grab bag of mixed reviews.