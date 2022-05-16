Why TikTok Is Surprised By This Chick-Fil-A Employee's New Uniform

Although most fast food restaurants have a dress code for employees, some chains are a little more particular about how their employees present themselves. For example, Chick-fil-A will not hire you if you have dyed hair in "unnatural" colors. Many Chick-fil-A employees also have to follow other weird rules, like not having visible tattoos, wearing strong perfume, or growing facial hair beyond a mustache. According to the chain's employee handbook, Chick-fil-A workers are expected to maintain strict standards in regard to their polo shirts, pants, shoes, and even socks. More specifically, pants must be hemmed (not cuffed) and belts must be trimmed so as not to hang.

This may seem like a lot, but at least Chick-fil-A seems to help its employees out on the uniform front. While some fast food chains leave it up to workers to find appropriate clothing, Chick-fil-A provides its staff with shirts, pants, belts, and shoes, ensuring the entire team looks cohesive (via Footted). This was proven by a recent video on TikTok, in which a freshly hired employee at the chain went viral for showing off his new uniform.