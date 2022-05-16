How To Get Free Delivery From Wendy's On National Hamburger Day

The hamburger may be one of the nation's most popular foods, with close to 50 billion burgers eaten in the U.S. each year (according to Yahoo Life), but it seems that no one can quite agree on its origin story. Most people believe the sandwich originated in Hamburg, Germany, where it was invented by a man named Otto Krause in 1881. However, others point to the story of Louis Lassen, a Dutch immigrant who is credited with bringing the burger to America in 1900. According to America's Library, Lassen who operated a restaurant called "Louis' Lunch" in New Haven, Connecticut, was inspired to place the grilled meat between two buns when a businessman who was strapped for time requested a fast lunch he could take on the go. And it appears that fast food burgers didn't start to take off until 1904, when the process of selling the meat on buns from a stand or wagon was introduced to the world during the St. Louis World's Fair, according to History.

Regardless of how it all began, Americans today love their burgers; in fact, people love the hamburger so much that there is even a national day set aside to honor the popular meal (via Days Of The Year). National Hamburger Day is celebrated annually on May 28, and this year, the popular burger chain Wendy's is adding a little extra special treat for their fans who want to celebrate the occasion from the comfort of their own homes.