White Claw's Newest Offering Is A Twist On A Summertime Favorite

In 2022, hard seltzer may have lost some of its novelty, but it certainly doesn't seem to have lost any of its popularity. If anything, its appeal has only increased since the first bubbly, alcoholic beverage to really take off was released by SpikedSeltzer in 2013. As of 2019, the global hard seltzer market is worth a whopping $4.4 billion and is only expected to grow, reaching an anticipated $14.5 billion value by 2027, according to Toptal.

And at the top of that hard seltzer market sits White Claw, the current king of flavored, fizzy booze. In 2021, White Claw claimed 58.60% of the total market share, according to Best Life. And this year, the popular beverage brand is seeking to increase its appeal to consumers by adding yet another refreshing drink to its summer lineup. White Claw has just announced it will be kicking off the summer season in 2022 with the release of its brand new White Claw REFRSHR line (via Chew Boom).