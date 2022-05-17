New Food Studies Suggest A Popular Healthy Snack Could Make You Sick

Fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet. They contain large amounts of fiber, as well as important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, such as potassium, folate, and Vitamin C, according to Healthline. Diets that are high in fruit have been linked to a number of improved health outcomes, including lowered risk of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, according to Medical News Today. They can also be a great source of hydration, which can be especially important in the hot summer months. However, not all fruits are created equal.

In general, eating ripe, fresh fruits will deliver the most health benefits. While dried fruit may be popular, since it has a longer shelf life and is an easy convenient snack to take on the go, it doesn't always measure up to its fresher counterpart. Dried fruits do contain healthy vitamins and fiber, but most of them also contain quite a bit of added sugar. Because dried fruit is concentrated and doesn't contain the same high water content as fresh fruit, it also tends to be much easier to overeat dried fruit, according to Web MD. However, this is not the only thing to be wary of when it comes to eating dried fruit.