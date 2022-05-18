Gatorade Fit Is For More Than Just Athletes, According To Their Brand VP - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It doesn't matter whether you consider yourself an athlete, try to squeeze in the occasional workout, or never even go near the gym — you know of Gatorade, and you've probably had it at least a time or two. The sports drink of our youth has stood the test of time as a brand, our go-to for so many Little League games, college hangovers, post-workout pick-me-ups, and more.

Today, Gatorade continues to evolve, as evidenced by its latest drink option, Gatorade Fit. This healthy and flavorful iteration of the original is packed with nutrients, just like its predecessor, but you don't have to be an athlete to enjoy it. Gatorade Fit is made for anyone at any time.

To learn more about it, we went straight to the source. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Gatorade's VP of Fitness Brands, Anuj Bhasin, shared all the details about Gatorade's newest product — and why you don't have to exercise to earn it.