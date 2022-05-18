Gatorade Fit Is For More Than Just Athletes, According To Their Brand VP - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It doesn't matter whether you consider yourself an athlete, try to squeeze in the occasional workout, or never even go near the gym — you know of Gatorade, and you've probably had it at least a time or two. The sports drink of our youth has stood the test of time as a brand, our go-to for so many Little League games, college hangovers, post-workout pick-me-ups, and more.
Today, Gatorade continues to evolve, as evidenced by its latest drink option, Gatorade Fit. This healthy and flavorful iteration of the original is packed with nutrients, just like its predecessor, but you don't have to be an athlete to enjoy it. Gatorade Fit is made for anyone at any time.
To learn more about it, we went straight to the source. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Gatorade's VP of Fitness Brands, Anuj Bhasin, shared all the details about Gatorade's newest product — and why you don't have to exercise to earn it.
Gatorade's newest product hydrates and nourishes when you're on the go
The first thing to know about Gatorade Fit is that you don't have to be working up a sweat to enjoy the drink and all its benefits. Gatorade VP Anuj Bhasin says the electrolyte drink "is formulated for the active consumer looking for healthy, real hydration." It's full of "antioxidant vitamins A and C, as well as electrolytes sourced from watermelon and sea salt," says Bhasin, adding that it also "contains the same level of electrolytes as Gatorade."
What it doesn't have? "No artificial flavors or sweeteners and no added colors." You heard that right — it's a flavorful, thirst-quenching drink that's full of vitamins, lightly sweetened with Stevia, and has no added sugars. Plus, Bhasin also notes that Gatorade Fit is only "10-15 calories and 3g carbs per serving," making it the perfect, go-to thirst-quencher for anyone with "an active lifestyle" looking to stay hydrated and happy. Look out for flavors like Tropical Mango, Cherry Lime, and Watermelon Strawberry.
Learn more about Gatorade's other brands on its website. Visit PropelYourJOWO.com to find out more about the company's latest campaign with Propel Fitness Water, including how to enter Propel's #ShowYourJOWO TikTok challenge for a chance to win $10,000.