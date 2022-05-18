How HBO's Sci-Fi Comedy Highlights The Simple Pleasure Of Eating Food

In the second season of HBO's sci-fi comedy "Made for Love," which premiered on the streaming platform last month, a loyal Gogol Hub worker presents a tray of ruby balls to a room of beige-suited technicians, all of whom have given up their normal lives for the promise of serving their tech billionaire employer for all of eternity. "I hope everyone's feeling hungry, because these 27-millimeter spheres contain the flavor and nutrients of a 36-ounce dry-aged ribeye," he says with measured elation. The Hub creator's wife, Hazel Green, whose presence in the pristine tech dome is only meant to last as long as it takes for the in-house oncologists to cure her father's cancer, promptly leaves the room. Now that her spouse — who was intent on keeping her in The Hub forever in the show's first season — has loosened his grip and removed the chip from her brain, she's allowed to trade in The Hub's nutrient spheres for the magnificently salty, greasy, and tactile foods of her humble home in the land of living.

In a recent interview with Eater, "Made for Love" creator Alissa Nutting spoke about the meaning behind the food in the show, and how the efficiency-focused Hub cuisine satirizes some infamously bizarre Silicon Valley diets.