McDonald's Just Dropped A New Pretzel McFlurry

McDonald's is well known for many things: its burgers, its above par fast food french fries, and, for dessert-lovers, its McFlurry. The McFlurry lives endlessly in the minds of fast food fans who are looking for a quick and inexpensive soft-serve treat. And it is not merely a consolation snack. Fans of the McFlurry truly love it for a number of reasons, including its soft serve-like quality and its subtly sweet natural flavor, not to mention the variety of mix-ins and constant rotation of flavors.

And though you cannot get every flavor of McFlurry at every location, you can get a solid assortment at a given store, with new flavors coming out every few months. For example, a customer can only get the Durian McFlurry in Singapore; meanwhile, the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry made its way back onto U.S. menus for a while, and other innovative flavors like the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry and the Caramel Brownie McFlurry have made limited appearances on menus recently to much fanfare.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the company's newest flavor, a familiar yet satisfying blend of savory and sweet, presents customers with yet another exciting release.