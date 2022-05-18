McDonald's Just Dropped A New Pretzel McFlurry
McDonald's is well known for many things: its burgers, its above par fast food french fries, and, for dessert-lovers, its McFlurry. The McFlurry lives endlessly in the minds of fast food fans who are looking for a quick and inexpensive soft-serve treat. And it is not merely a consolation snack. Fans of the McFlurry truly love it for a number of reasons, including its soft serve-like quality and its subtly sweet natural flavor, not to mention the variety of mix-ins and constant rotation of flavors.
And though you cannot get every flavor of McFlurry at every location, you can get a solid assortment at a given store, with new flavors coming out every few months. For example, a customer can only get the Durian McFlurry in Singapore; meanwhile, the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry made its way back onto U.S. menus for a while, and other innovative flavors like the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry and the Caramel Brownie McFlurry have made limited appearances on menus recently to much fanfare.
Showing no signs of slowing down, the company's newest flavor, a familiar yet satisfying blend of savory and sweet, presents customers with yet another exciting release.
Prepare yourself for chocolatey pretzels
McDonald's latest McFlurry not only continues the Chocolate Brownie McFlurry's mission to incorporate more chocolate into flavors but took that flavor complexity a step further. The new Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry is a limited offer made with a blend of its standard vanilla soft serve, mixed with "caramel topping and chocolatey pretzel pieces" (via Chew Boom). The flavor will be available in standard size and snack size, with a regular coming in around 670 calories.
Interestingly, the flavor was first tested back in August of 2021 in Southern California, nearly a year prior to its actual release. But at least one reviewer was lucky enough to taste and review it back then and gave it very promising praise. YouTuber Ian K of Peep This Out,called the treat "refreshing" and "really tasty," complimenting its "cold and crunchy" and "savory and salty" texture, ultimately giving it an 8 out of 10 ranking. Excited customers will have to see and taste for themselves to confirm if he is right.