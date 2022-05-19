The Real Reason Costco Stock Just Majorly Dropped

Costco is what's known as a "consumer staples" retailer — the warehouse club carries food and beverages, household goods, and hygiene items. In fact, on May 2, The Motley Fool rated Costco in particular as its top "consumer staples" stock for investors to buy. Costco's retail stock did well during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the outlet noted. So, what's changed?

Investor Place reported on May 18 that Costco's stock value had dropped by more than 11%. While that's not as dramatic as Target's stock deflation — shares in the big-box retailer fell 25% in value that same day, per the Wall Street Journal — it still puts the company in a somewhat precarious place.

Costco hasn't said much about the stock decrease yet, but The Motley Fool notes that the company is expected to announce its quarterly earnings within the next two weeks. In a May 2021 conference call about its third-quarter earnings that year, Costco acknowledged the effects of inflation, reported CNBC, and it appears the issue hasn't gone away.