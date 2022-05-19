Why Robert Downey Jr. Just Invested In Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

"If plant-based foods are going to make a real impact on sustainability, we need an approach that's both delicious and nutritious," said Robert Downey Jr. in Wednesday's announcement. By investing in the Boston-based plant-based foods company Motif FoodWorks, the actor hopes to encourage people to swap out mass-produced animal products for ones that take a lesser toll on the environment.

According to its website, Motif FoodWorks is composed of "seasoned professionals" bent on "reinventing the way science is applied to make plant-based foods better tasting, more nutritious and more sustainable." In addition to supporting its current products, Downey Jr.'s investment will also allow the company to create a new line of "new-to-the-world plant-based food forms," which will be sold to "foodservice providers, distributors, and retailers with private labels."

By using a technology they call "Hemami," Motif claims to have "unlocked a step-change in what's possible in meat alternatives" by mimicking the umami flavor of actual meat. Since texture can make or break a plant-based product — especially for those making the initial switch — the company also uses what they call "Appetex," which uses plant proteins to recreate the "juicy chewdown" of animal tissue. "We're focused on making our customer's plant-based foods so desirable that people actually crave them," said Motif CEO Jonathan McIntyre. The company's new line is still in the works, but its Motif MoBeef, Motif MoPork, and Motif MoChicken Plant-Based Burger Patties are available now.