Natural Light Wants To Give You Free Beer On Memorial Day, But There's A Catch
A little rain never hurt anyone, especially when providing some relief from the heat on a sweltering summer day. However, with temps throughout the U.S. just now getting to the point where dining al fresco can start becoming a regular thing, showers and thunderstorms may be the last thing you want to see in the forecast — even more so when they're predicted on a major grilling holiday like Memorial Day. Widely considered to be the official start to the summer cookout season, Statista reports that 56% of Americans typically fire up the barbeque during the last weekend in May, making it the second most popular day for grilling behind the Fourth of July.
Unfortunately, Farmers' Almanac is reporting that a majority of the country may be getting doused with rain at some point during the long weekend this year. While a potentially soggy Memorial Day weekend may certainly put a damper on things if you're planning on hosting family and friends for hamburgers, hot dogs, and brewskis, the impending rainy forecast isn't all bad. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Natural Light is offering free beer to anybody of the legal drinking age that finds themselves stuck inside with their Naturdays instead of sipping on a can while grilling. Pluviophile or not, you have to admit that a quick midday shower is a small price to pay for free booze.
Memorial Day rain showers bring ... beer showers?
There's an old superstition that says it's good luck if it rains on your wedding day. Now, thanks to Natural Light, a few sprinkles during your Memorial Day weekend can be considered a stroke of luck, as well. Per a press release sent to Mashed, the brand will spend Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30 tracking rainfall in the U.S. If you happen to live somewhere that gets as much as 0.01 inches of rain at any point during the long weekend, it will reimburse you for the brews you didn't get to drink outside. Simply head to the Natural Light website and upload a receipt for your purchase of a 24 or 30-count case of Naturdays to receive a rebate of up to $17.00, effectively making them free of charge.
The offer is available to anyone in the United States ages 21-and-up who purchases a pack of Natty Light's flavored beer beverages for the upcoming holiday weekend, including those who are trying the new Red, White, and Blueberry Lemonade Naturdays that were released earlier this month. Described by Natural Light as a lemonade lager with a "kick of blueberry," the festive, limited-edition beverage earned high praise from YouTuber CheapBeer4U2Drink, who said in his review that it would make a "great summer drink." While he may be right, any beer that comes at no cost is arguably the best thing to sip on all summer long.