Natural Light Wants To Give You Free Beer On Memorial Day, But There's A Catch

A little rain never hurt anyone, especially when providing some relief from the heat on a sweltering summer day. However, with temps throughout the U.S. just now getting to the point where dining al fresco can start becoming a regular thing, showers and thunderstorms may be the last thing you want to see in the forecast — even more so when they're predicted on a major grilling holiday like Memorial Day. Widely considered to be the official start to the summer cookout season, Statista reports that 56% of Americans typically fire up the barbeque during the last weekend in May, making it the second most popular day for grilling behind the Fourth of July.

Unfortunately, Farmers' Almanac is reporting that a majority of the country may be getting doused with rain at some point during the long weekend this year. While a potentially soggy Memorial Day weekend may certainly put a damper on things if you're planning on hosting family and friends for hamburgers, hot dogs, and brewskis, the impending rainy forecast isn't all bad. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Natural Light is offering free beer to anybody of the legal drinking age that finds themselves stuck inside with their Naturdays instead of sipping on a can while grilling. Pluviophile or not, you have to admit that a quick midday shower is a small price to pay for free booze.