How Sushi Inspired The New Harry Styles Single

Harry Styles first teased his newest album back in March. In addition to releasing a "snippet of instrumental music," says Rolling Stone, Styles also launched a website and various social media accounts to promote the album.

The album, "Harry's House," was released on May 20. Some of the more interesting track names include "Grape Juice," "Little Freak," and "Music For a Sushi Restaurant." You might be wondering, what on earth does sushi restaurant music sound like, and how did Styles stumble across inspiration so specific? Does he just spend a lot of time at sushi restaurants? Does the song explain the difference between sushi and sashimi?

Despite not even being out a full day, the YouTube music video for "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" already has more than 1.4 million views and over 12,000 comments. We're sure that number is climbing as you read this.

One fan wrote, "The name got me really curious and it turns out this is literally the best song ever made." Another fan said, "If I ever go to a sushi restaurant, I wanna hear this song no matter what!"