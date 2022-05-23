Arby's Just Went Bougie With Its New Burger Offering

Burgers are a dime a dozen among popular fast food restaurants. And while Arby's may be known for having "the meats," it has never featured a burger on its menu — until now, according to an Arby's press release. Most famous for its roast beef sandwiches, Arby's has existed for 60 years and never released a burger at any of its 3,400 locations nationwide, CNN Business reported.

Inspire Brands owns the Arby's chain, as well as Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy Johns, Dunkin', and Sonic. They announced recently that the first quarter of 2022 has brought Arby's a 5% increase in profits, bringing it nearly up to speed with McDonald's and Wendy's. To accompany its surge in profits, Arby's is getting a little fancy. The fast food chain released a new menu item this week that the privately held company says will outshine its competitors in terms of quality and flavor.