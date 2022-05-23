Arby's Just Went Bougie With Its New Burger Offering
Burgers are a dime a dozen among popular fast food restaurants. And while Arby's may be known for having "the meats," it has never featured a burger on its menu — until now, according to an Arby's press release. Most famous for its roast beef sandwiches, Arby's has existed for 60 years and never released a burger at any of its 3,400 locations nationwide, CNN Business reported.
Inspire Brands owns the Arby's chain, as well as Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy Johns, Dunkin', and Sonic. They announced recently that the first quarter of 2022 has brought Arby's a 5% increase in profits, bringing it nearly up to speed with McDonald's and Wendy's. To accompany its surge in profits, Arby's is getting a little fancy. The fast food chain released a new menu item this week that the privately held company says will outshine its competitors in terms of quality and flavor.
Arby's wants to prioritize quality over volume
Arby's released its first-ever burger in its 60 years of operation, announcing the launch via press release by claiming that it's "the highest-quality burger the market has seen yet." The new item features a 6.4-ounce patty made of "52% American Wagyu beef and 48% ground beef" topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, onion, and a "special burger sauce."
The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will be prepared "using sous vide style, a unique method that gives the juicy, savory burger a crispy outer edge and slightly pink center." The price for this special new item starts at $5.99. "Boring burgers are a fast food staple," said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby's. "So Arby's felt compelled to raise the bar with a Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we're taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly." Wagyu beef comes from a Japanese cattle breed. The new Arby's burger will be made of American Wagyu, a cross between continental breeds of cattle and Wagyu cattle. Interested customers can try the burger for a limited time, until July 31, at participating locations.