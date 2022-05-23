Pillsbury's Returning Cookie Dough Offerings Are Fun For Kids Of All Ages

Summer is just around the corner, and in a few short weeks, students will be hearing the school bell ring for the last time until next fall. According to World Population Review, the average summer break in the United States is 12 weeks long, meaning that parents are tasked with filling all that time with activities for their children to partake in during the warmest months of the year. Swimming, biking, and going to the park are just a few of the many possibilities for how kids and parents alike can get outside to enjoy the beautiful weather that comes along with the season, and on the occasions when a summer storm forces everybody to stay inside, baking up some yummy cookies is one activity that can help pass the time until the sun returns.

Whipping up cookie dough from scratch can be a fun family activity that even doubles as a science lesson thanks to all of the chemical reactions that Delighted Cooking says occur during the baking process. However, for those looking to go the mess-free route, keeping a few packages of ready-to-bake cookie dough on hand can do the trick just as well. Pillsbury is one of the best store-bought cookie dough options you can find at your local grocery store, and now, just in time for summer vacation, the brand has brought back two of its fan-favorite take-and-bake treats that sound like they'll be fun for kids of all ages.