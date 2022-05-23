Why Mission BBQ Just Donated $500,000 To Honor Flight Network

The Honor Flight Network is an organization that was created to help veterans from around the country travel to Washington, DC, all expenses paid, to visit the war memorials there. The organization has flown 250,000 veterans out since 2005. Mission BBQ's donation will help HFN fly at least some of the 50,000 veterans on their waitlist to DC so they, too, can have the experience of visiting the memorials that were created in honor of their service and in honor of the sacrifices made by many of their fellow service members. It's a moving experience for many. As one World War II veteran, Daniel Griffiths, told InsideNova while on an Honor Flights trip to Washington DC, "I can't imagine this at all, even after hearing from other people that have been here. I had to experience it myself...it's just been great."

Not everyone can afford a flight to Washington, and the cost is doubled for veterans who have caregivers or guardians that need to travel with them. That's where HFN steps in, and what the Mission BBQ donation will help fund. In 2019 alone, Honor Flight Network flew 23,045 veterans and 18,384 guardians to DC. Matt Schuman, who works for Honor Flight Network, told Outsider that Mission BBQ's donation of $533,462 "is gonna be a large part of getting more veterans to Washington D.C. so we can honor them." When barbecue meets altruism, it's something to savor.