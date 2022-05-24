Summer's Vegan Honey Food Trend Might Be Hiding A Big Secret

While you probably already know that vegans don't eat animal products, like meat, cheese, and milk, there are many other items that you probably don't even know are made with animal products. For example, strict vegans have to be careful about consuming candy, since quite a bit of it contains an ingredient known as gelatin, which is made from collagen found in pigs and cows, according to Treehugger. Gelatin also appears in a number of other surprising places like marshmallows, puddings, and some canned soups (via Livestrong).

And it may come as a surprise to some to learn that honey is not vegan either. Because it comes directly from bees, it is an animal product and therefore not vegan (via vegan.com). While there are a number of vegan honey options that have popped up on the market, a different kind of alternative has gone viral on TikTok recently. Popular TikTokers have taken to the app to show their followers how to make a vegan honey substitute known as dandelion syrup. However, while these videos might be garnering lots of attention now, it is not exactly a new invention. Dandelion honey recipes have been floating around the internet since at least 2017 (via Peta).