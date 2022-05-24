Why Twitter Isn't Happy With Walmart's Juneteenth Ice Cream Flavors

The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 freed slaves in the Southern U.S., but it wasn't until the 1865 passage of the U.S. Constitution's 13th Amendment that slavery was abolished in the U.S. for good (via The University of Alabama Libraries). It took five years after that for the 15th Amendment to give Black individuals the right to vote as a matter of law, per U.S Department of Justice, and it took until the latter half of the 20th century before the government got around to abolishing segregation (via History). Even today, the specter of slavery still haunts many, but especially the many who remain painfully aware that racism continues to interfere with progress in this country (per Brookings Institute). Nevertheless, the federal government's recognition of Juneteenth — also known as African American Emancipation Day — as a national holiday in 2021, does represent a step forward.

Observed for the first time in 1865, Juneteenth has become not only a celebration of African American freedom but also of Black achievement in general, according to the Juneteenth website, which characterizes the June 19 holiday as an opportunity for all people to come together to acknowledge the inequities of the past and to work together to shape a more progressive future. The trouble is that not everyone seems to have gotten the message, including, apparently, Walmart. The store has been receiving criticism online after releasing a Juneteenth-themed ice cream flavor (per USA Tribune Media).