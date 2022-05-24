The Internet Can't Stop Roasting Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Food

The first time Kourtney Kardashian, who is famous mostly for being a Kardashian, appeared to marry Travis Barker, who – until his relatively recent association with Kardashian – had been famous primarily for his prowess on the drum set for pop-punk's Blink-182, was on April 4. You'd be forgiven for having missed it. After all, it was at a wedding chapel in Vegas and wasn't legally binding for lack of a marriage license, per People. The next time was at a Santa Barbara, California courthouse in mid-May. This wedding included all the legal trappings, according to Rolling Stone. What it did not include, however, was a lavish party.

Not to worry, of course, since the third time was, as they say, the charm. For Kravis' third wedding celebration, the couple decided to go with a destination wedding, bringing the pomp and circumstance to a gothic castle in Portofino, Italy, per The New York Times. Although small (there were a mere 35 guests), this one was lavish, according to Life & Style, which estimates the total cost upwards of $2 million.

Just to be clear, when we say "lavish," we're referring to the fashion, which NYT describes as being so dominated by Dolce & Gabbana that the wedding might as well have been staged as "an ad campaign." And even more to the point, what we are not referring to is the food, which the internet has been roasting, so to speak, ever since.