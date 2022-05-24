The One Beverage Trend Instacart Says Is The 'Drink Of The Summer'

Don't get us wrong – we're all about the mulled wine, hard cider, and hot toddies - provided it's autumn or preferably wintertime. But now is not the time for fireside-friendly libations. Now is the time for cool and crisp sips, preferably on ice, but by no means necessary. And if the last several years of growth in the hard seltzer market are any indication, we'd be guessing, what with Memorial Day Weekend and the summer months nearly here, that now would be the time for none other than that canned, carbonated, and exquisitely sessionable favorite, hard seltzer. In fact, Instafcart has sales data indicating that hard seltzer was its top-growing summer beverage, if not the top-growing summer beverage overall, for all of the last three years running.

As it turns out, however, hard seltzer's spectacular growth may be giving way to that of a potentially even more popular pre-prepared alcoholic beverage. That's what Instacart is predicting right now, based on its analysis of what people have been drinking over the past few months as well as what they were drinking last summer, as reflected in Instacart customer purchasing patterns. So, let's see if you "can" guess what might be the one retail beverage trend that Instacart is predicting will surpass the hard seltzer trend as the next pre-made summertime sipper?