Why Mayo Mousse Is A Condiment Game-Changer

Mayo Mousse? Leave it to Heinz to come up with a unique way to enjoy a favorite condiment. This product, however, is only available to the folks of one country, according to the Food Network, and this innovation has been called a "game-changer" for condiments.

Heinz first stepped into the condiment ring in 1867 with bottled Horseradish. Over the next 100 or so years, the brand engineered hundreds of different sauces and dips. Of all their products, none rose to fame like Heinz Ketchup. Around 50% of all ketchup consumed in America belongs to the Heinz family.

The company has never been bashful when it comes to flavor combinations and out-of-the-box condiments, from Mayochup to EZ Squirt Ketchup, and most of the time, Heinz condiments sit on store shelves in jars and bottles. But the company's latest innovation arrives in a different kind of vessel that you're probably used to seeing in the refrigerator section.