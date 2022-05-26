Why The UK May Be Facing A Summer Beer Shortage

Pub-goers might need to find a cider to enjoy this summer, as the U.K. potentially faces a beer shortage in the near future. This forecast comes before a summer filled with celebrations for the nation — including the Wimbledon and Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee happening in June (via Lad Bible). Both of these events in particular are celebrated with great food and drink, with beverages such as the Pimm's Cup gin cocktail being served to celebrate the tennis tournament (via Play Your Court).

However, in general, the hotter temperatures tend to bring in a lot more drinking in the U.K. According to Opinium, three out of ten adults surveyed stated that they drank more in warmer weather. But while lovers of the Aperol spritz can sip their cocktail in peace, beer fans might need to find another drink to enjoy due to the possible beer scarcity. But high beer consumption is actually not the reason for the potential shortage — it's actually the lack of workers to manufacture the beverage.