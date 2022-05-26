Noodles And Company Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Colorful Dessert

Pride Month is coming up in June, and there are a lot of ways for people to celebrate the occasion and support the LGBTQ community. Most people associate the month with the many Pride festivals, run/walk fundraisers, marches, and plenty of other events held around the world. While celebration is a big part of Pride Month, it actually started off as a more reflective affair. What's now a full month's worth of festivities began as Gay Pride Day, typically held the last Sunday in June.

The original event held on June 28, 1970, was planned as a way to recognize the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, according to Today. Also known as the Stonewall Riots, the event protested the police raid of the New York City gay club, the Stonewall Inn. The six days of riots and protest that followed was a pivotal moment in the burgeoning gay rights movement, which continues to work to eliminate discrimination and inequality. It's also an opportunity for the world to remember and honor members of the LGBTQ community affected by hate crimes or HIV/AIDS, per the Library of Congress.

It is now the norm for companies to throw their support behind the gay rights movement, and Noodles & Company is doing just that by bringing back a fan-favorite dessert.