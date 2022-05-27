Chef Dale Talde Shares His Best Tips To Make You A Grill Master - Exclusive

While Dale Talde's eclectic cooking style may be hard to nail down, one thing that's abundantly clear about his culinary repertoire is his passion for grilling. The restaurant chef and TV personality will be the first one to tell you how much he loves it. "It [goes] to your roots ... It's fire and cooking, and there's something so back-to-basics about it," as Talde put it to Mashed.

For Talde, every day is a good day to grill once the spring is in full bloom. "Once the temperature outside is above 70, and once my windows are open, that's when I'm grilling," he said. But he also acknowledges that not everyone gets as much joy from cooking over an outdoor flame as he does, and "it's something that people find challenging." So he has made it his mission to encourage more home cooks to get to know their grill – not just as something used on select summer holidays, but as your new best friend and extension of your indoor kitchen.

He's already working towards that goal with "All Up In My Grill," which just premiered its second season on Tastemade. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Talde shared his best advice to make firing up your grill go from off-putting and overwhelming to easy and exciting.