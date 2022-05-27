Nigella Lawson's Creative Polenta Hack Has Instagram Buzzing

Some television chefs might be so intimidating they make us think twice about entering the kitchen, but that isn't the case with Nigella Lawson, whose relaxed approach to cooking makes us feel like anything she cooks in front of us is easy, and right within our reach — regardless of our kitchen skill level.

So it should come as no surprise that she, like so many of us, actually improvises when we prepare meals from time to time. She said that if there was something people could have learned when sheltering in place from the pandemic, it is that there is no one precise way to make a dish. She stated, per RTE, "Lockdown showed people who don't consider themselves confident cooks that cooking is all about improvisation."

She added, "I think the reason a lot of people are nervous about cooking is they think there is one perfect way and they are frightened of getting it wrong ... You are not talking about making showstoppers, you are talking about cobbling things together to make supper." Now, an Instagram post shows us just how creative Lawson can be, particularly when it comes to making use of ingredients you might already have in your pantry.