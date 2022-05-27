The JIF Recall Just Spread To Include Chocolates, Too

Chocolate lovers may need to know something important if a certain product was purchased between November 12th, 2021, and May 21st, 2022 (via the FDA). Some items are currently being recalled, due to the potential contamination with salmonella bacteria. This is the same reason why Jif products were announced as being recalled a few days ago, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Salmonella is frequently associated with foods such as poultry and vegetables (via The Foundation of Meat and Poultry Research). Because the bacteria are typically formed in animal intestinal tracts, meat is sometimes contaminated. Produce can be affected because the bacteria can contaminate the soil they are in contact with, according to Food Safety News. But how could this bacteria possibly spread to items such as peanut butter and chocolates?

According to USA Today, the plant that manufactures the Jif products is speculated to have an ongoing issue with contamination. When goods such as chocolate (which can contain peanut butter) are processed in the facility, there is a risk that those products could potentially carry the bacteria as well.