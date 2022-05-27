The Vegan Caramel Popcorn That's Flying Off Trader Joe's Shelves

Instagram user @traderjoeslist recently made a post alerting their followers to the new vegan find, writing "Take a look at this new peanut buttery popcorn! It's #vegan and here to satisfy your popcorn and PB cravings!" This vegan snack starts off with crispy mushroom kernel popcorn, which gets its rich, sweet taste from layers of tapioca syrup, cane sugar, and salted peanut butter, according to Veg News. And it is not only a satisfyingly sweet, salty, and crunchy treat, it is also completely vegan.

It seems that quite a few shoppers couldn't wait to get their hands on this crave-worth snack. "Ooh, it's vegan! ... so rare for a caramel product!" one user replied, while another follower celebrated "VEGAN YES!!" "I bought them two days ago and am having trouble not devouring the entire bag in one sitting! They're DELICIOUS!!!!!" a fan raved, and they were far from the only ones who had trouble with portion control when it comes to this product. "These are SO GOOOOD just finished the bag I got the other day and I'm already craving more lol," another person wrote. Another user, who gave the popcorn a 10/10 rating, described it as "a peanut butter lovers dream! It's like a Reese's peanut butter cup crashed into a popcorn popper! So good!" Based on the social media responses, it certainly looks like Trader Joe's has a hit on its hands with its popular new Peanut Butter Caramel Coated Popcorn.