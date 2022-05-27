Chipotle Workers Claim They Were The Victims Of Discrimination — Here's Why

As fond as you may be of the food at Chipotle, it would appear there's some questionable stuff going on beneath the surface of the Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurant chain. Indeed, there are secrets Chipotle doesn't want you to know – like that time in 2016 when the company was accused of wage-theft by over 10,000 employees who claimed the chain demanded they clock out early but still finish their shift (via Fortune), or that time in 2020 when the company was held liable for 13,000 child labor violations in Massachusetts. To say that Chipotle has fielded at least its fair share of labor-related controversy since its founding in 1993 would be putting it mildly, and perhaps even more so since Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ (SEIU 32BJ), a labor union, began helping Chipotle workers in their efforts to unionize, per The City.

Such efforts appear to go back at least to 2019 — the year that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint against Chipotle, and CNBC reported that the union was involved in that case. That being said, the NLRB database contains a long list of labor complaints filed against Chipotle since 2014, so it's unclear exactly how long the union has been involved. Nevertheless, with the union now openly involved, such complaints have taken on a new tenor. To wit, Chipotle was recently accused of both discrimination and retaliatory practices arising out of employee efforts to become unionized.