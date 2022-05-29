Why This Trader Joe's Salad Kit Was Just Recalled

Trader Joe's Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kits seem designed to cater to people who or on the go or looking for a quick way to whip up a plant-centric meal. They require very little preparation and come ready with carrots, almonds, a lemony dressing, and of course, loads of arugula (via Trader Joe's website).

People have raved about this particular product on Reddit. One user, @mrs_traderjoes posted a review of the salad kit, stating, "I love every component of this salad, especially the dressing. I wish they sold it separately because it would probably take the cake as my favorite dressing ever." They even said that this would be their "go-to salad until it's gone for the season!" And a few others described filling many of their summer days with the kit.

TJ's touts the item as " superlatively summer-y," and now that summer is right around the corner, this product is back. But there's unfortunate news for the fans who have purchased it recently or had plans to — they need to be careful because the FDA just publicized a recall.