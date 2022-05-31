Could The NYC Foie Gras Ban Be Overturned?

Perhaps one of the most controversial delicacies of the 21st century is foie gras. On the surface, foie gras is a pate made from fatty goose or duck liver. However, it's how the liver becomes fatty that has drawn the attention (and ire) of countless animal rights groups.

According to NPR, the liver becomes fatty and enlarged due to a force-feeding process called gavage that "pump[s] the birds' stomachs with more grain over the course of a couple weeks than they would normally eat in a lifetime." During gavage, the birds are fed via tubes inserted into their throats.

Many countries, including Finland, Italy, and Poland, have actually banned the production of foie gras, says Food Navigator. Although foie gras is still legal in the U.S., California has banned foie gras production, and New York recently placed restrictions on foie gras sales. New York chefs, however, remain confident that the restrictions can be overturned.