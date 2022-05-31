The Record-Breaking Statistic Costco Just Reported

Inflation continues to hit record highs, per Statista. It's gotten so that for every dollar you might have spent one year ago, you'd have to spend more than $1.08 today, per the Consumer Price Index dated May 11, 2022. And that adds up, as you are likely aware. When it comes to food purchased for home consumption — i.e., groceries — you're looking at closer to $1.10.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Index as it relates specifically to food not purchased in a restaurant context, rose a whopping 9.4% over the last year. To put that in perspective, just consider that the last time anyone's had grocery store sticker shock like this was the year that His Royal Highness Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer and celebrity chef Ben Ford's dad, Harrison Ford, was killing it on the big screen with the first "Indiana Jones" movie.

Fortunately, if there's one thing you can count on to stay the same for the foreseeable future, it's the membership fee at Costco. As with the $4.99 price of Costco rotisserie chicken, which has not risen since 2017, Costco has no intention of raising its membership fees, which were last increased five years ago as well, according to Costco senior vice president of finance and investor relations Bob Nelson (via Grocery Dive). So, to what do consumers owe this gesture on the part of the warehouse grocery giant? It all comes back to this record-breaking statistic that Costco just reported.