The Mona Lisa Just Got Caked — Seriously

The latest attempted hit on the Mona Lisa tasted like sweet revenge — at least that's what the offender, who was protesting what he perceived as a lack of art focused on "the planet," said as he smeared cake across the Mona Lisa's protective, bulletproof case. Many museum visitors recorded the man, who was dressed as an old woman, as he stood up from a wheelchair and caked the case, according to The Guardian.

As he rose, the man said, "There are people who are destroying the Earth ... All artists, think about the Earth. That's why I did this. Think of the planet." The Mona Lisa, which has been behind glass since someone chucked a rock at it in 1956, was unharmed. The protester was arrested and taken to a psychiatric facility. A prosecutor opened an investigation of "the attempt of damaging a cultural property," according to CNN Style.

The precious work of art may have been saved by the special casing, but what a waste of cake. We hope, at the very least, he used one of our incredibly simple to make cake recipes.