Crumbl's New Weekly Flavors Are Fudgy And Sweet

"Accept cookies.” How often in your website travels do you get this mildly annoying notification? Websites use cookies (also known as small text files) to store all manner of information about us, including time spent on sites, items piled up in our shopping baskets, and links we can't resist clicking on (per The U.S. Sun). When people visit the Crumbl Cookies website, it pretty much goes without saying that they accept cookies, but in this case, we're talking about the sugary, fresh, and frosted kind, often served warm.

Crumbl made its humble debut in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and has quickly grown into "America's fastest-growing gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company” (via The Silicon Review). Crumbl's success story is one of innovation, determination, and technology. Credit goes to hard work by its "crazy cousin” co-founders, Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, savvy and persistent use of social media, as well as a killer rotating cookie menu (from a collection of more than 120 cookies) that changes each week.

Every weekend, like clockwork, Crumbl drops its upcoming cookie menu on its website and social networks to get anyone lucky enough to live near a Crumbl store planning and dreaming. This week's cookies, available through June 4, will satisfy those who can't get enough chocolate and those who crave a burst of citrus.