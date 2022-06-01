Crumbl's New Weekly Flavors Are Fudgy And Sweet
"Accept cookies.” How often in your website travels do you get this mildly annoying notification? Websites use cookies (also known as small text files) to store all manner of information about us, including time spent on sites, items piled up in our shopping baskets, and links we can't resist clicking on (per The U.S. Sun). When people visit the Crumbl Cookies website, it pretty much goes without saying that they accept cookies, but in this case, we're talking about the sugary, fresh, and frosted kind, often served warm.
Crumbl made its humble debut in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and has quickly grown into "America's fastest-growing gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company” (via The Silicon Review). Crumbl's success story is one of innovation, determination, and technology. Credit goes to hard work by its "crazy cousin” co-founders, Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, savvy and persistent use of social media, as well as a killer rotating cookie menu (from a collection of more than 120 cookies) that changes each week.
Every weekend, like clockwork, Crumbl drops its upcoming cookie menu on its website and social networks to get anyone lucky enough to live near a Crumbl store planning and dreaming. This week's cookies, available through June 4, will satisfy those who can't get enough chocolate and those who crave a burst of citrus.
Say hello to Crumbl's Walnut Fudge Brownie and Lemon Crinkle cookies
Crumbl's current menu makes room for two new flavors. One is Walnut Fudge Brownie, which the company with a cult-like following describes as a dense brownie cookie made with semi-sweet chocolate. It's finessed with a chocolate glaze and a sprinkling of walnuts. Also new this week, per Crumbl's Instagram announcement, is Crumbl's Lemon Crinkle cookie. Beneath a crown of powdered sugar is a "cakey lemon cookie rolled in sugar crystals.” We're guessing the sugars offset the "zing" of the lemon in beautiful, harmonious ways. In case you're thinking these cookies couldn't sound or get any better: Both are served warm.
The Walnut Fudge Brownie cookies raise a question: What about those who don't care for a sprinkle of nuts on their cookies or can't eat nuts for allergy reasons? Don't worry. You are seen. "They all look delicious!,” Crumbl fan Lindsay tweeted in response to Crumbl's weekly cookie drop post on Twitter. "Is it possible to get the fudge brownie without the walnuts? If so, we'll take two!!”
Good news! "You can request toppings to be removed from almost all of our warm cookies, since they aren't dressed until you order them!,” the ever-accommodating Crumbl replied. And that's simply the way the cookie crumbles at Crumbl. (We definitely see why Crumbl suddenly became so popular.)