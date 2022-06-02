The Wholesome Reason Jayson Tatum Founded A Candy Company
It's scientifically backed that kids have a larger sweet tooth than most adults. Results of a study conducted by the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia point to the fact that kids are still growing and therefore crave foods that have more sugar and calories (via NPR). Boston Celtics forward, Jayson Tatum, is well aware of this and created Small Wins gummies as a way to provide parents with a healthier alternative to traditional candy.
Teaching children healthy living habits is the utmost priority for Tatum, who is a seasoned basketball player. Tatum spearheads a nonprofit organization, The Jayson Tatum Foundation, which focuses on providing leadership and mentorship opportunities to members of the St. Louis community. Similarly, with this new endeavor, Tatum hopes to provide other caretakers with a way to treat the children they look after, without sacrificing health or taste. However, not only is Tatum looking out for other parents through his newest project, but also his own son.
Jayson Tatum created Small Wins out of love for his son
Jayson Tatum is the father of 4-year-old Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr (via Fan Buzz). It is clear that the 24-year-old NBA player views his son with such love and compassion, as shown by him frequently bringing the toddler to games, causing him to become the "unofficial mascot" of the Boston Celtics (via Sporting News). And like any other parent, Tatum cares deeply about his son's health, thus causing him to create Small Wins. According to Food Business News, Tatum stated that, "As a dad, I want to give my four-year-old son the world, but I also want to be mindful of the potentially harmful options out there."
Plant-based, all-natural, and low in sugar per serving, Small Wins gummies definitely accomplish Tatum's goal in this regard. Per Food Business News, the sweets come in 50-gram packages with a suggested price of $3.29 and will be available in strawberry, green apple, peach, and watermelon flavors. Family Doctor states the importance of parents showing their children that eating healthy can still be delicious, and the 6 foot 8 inch basketball player's new product reemphasizes how crucial this is — for both parents and kids alike.