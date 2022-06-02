The Wholesome Reason Jayson Tatum Founded A Candy Company

It's scientifically backed that kids have a larger sweet tooth than most adults. Results of a study conducted by the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia point to the fact that kids are still growing and therefore crave foods that have more sugar and calories (via NPR). Boston Celtics forward, Jayson Tatum, is well aware of this and created Small Wins gummies as a way to provide parents with a healthier alternative to traditional candy.

Teaching children healthy living habits is the utmost priority for Tatum, who is a seasoned basketball player. Tatum spearheads a nonprofit organization, The Jayson Tatum Foundation, which focuses on providing leadership and mentorship opportunities to members of the St. Louis community. Similarly, with this new endeavor, Tatum hopes to provide other caretakers with a way to treat the children they look after, without sacrificing health or taste. However, not only is Tatum looking out for other parents through his newest project, but also his own son.