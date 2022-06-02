Why You Might Not Be Able To Order Your Favorite Snacks At The Movies

There are many reasons people enjoy watching movies in theatres. Some go for the big screen experience, while others are in it for the sound. And when theatergoers give up a night on the couch for a night in the cinema, many people buy popcorn or other snacks. In fact, 49% of 10,242 people across 35 U.S. states who spoke to Film Journal International say they hit the concession stands "every time." Their wants are specific, too: 39% say they buy popcorn, 33% pick up a soda, and 12% look for candy. The survey, which was conducted in 2018, also reveals that popcorn is the most popular purchase for 90% of those aged over 51 and that 82% of those who buy popcorn also buy soda. After all, theater popcorn and microwave popcorn weren't created equally.

The results of that survey should be music to the ears of movie theatre operators. Instead, The Wall Street Journal explains that some operators are reopening box offices with more than a twinge of apprehension, because, as with everything else on the food supply chain, movie theatres are being threatened by a supply shortage that could compromise supplies of everything from snack staples like popcorn and candy to the containers that are used to carry them.