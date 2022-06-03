Damarr Brown Reflects On His Top Chef Fan-Favorite Status

Despite making it nearly to the end of the "Top Chef" Season 19 competition, Damarr Brown hasn't let his growing popularity go to his head. In an interview with Parade, Brown described the process as "amazing" and "validation" of his hard work.

"Before I came on the show, a lot of people told me I needed to work on smiling more or talking more, or being someone I didn't feel like was me," the chef said. "To know that I went on national television and portrayed myself as myself and it resonated with so many people is a huge reminder to simply be yourself." Brown further explained that cooking is his preferred form of expression, "a way of sharing that I wouldn't really be able to vocalize" (via Women's Wear Daily).

Regardless of who wins the Fan Favorite prize this season, Brown certainly has a lot of support moving forward. We can't wait to see what he creates next!