A San Diego Man Is Feeling The Burn With His Guinness World Record

If San Diego didn't exist, we might not have such cultural criterions as Dr. Suess, the "Top Gun" franchise, pro-skater Tony Hawk, Double IPAs, or Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps (per Thrillist). And for all the laid-back energy it exudes from its Pacific Coast boardwalks and fish taco stands, the Southern California city has also played host to a number of winning titles awarded by the crème de la crème of reference guides for human achievement: The Guinness Book of World Records.

Upon its 100th anniversary, for example, the San Diego Zoo achieved Guinness fame for the "largest gathering of people wearing hand puppets," per the guide's website – a stunning accomplishment, for sure. Then, in 2019, a San Diego bar did the city proud once again with its "record-breaking whiskey collection." The following year, a San Diego woman broke the record for "the oldest competitive rope skipping contestant," and she basked in the glory alongside a pair of fellow San Diegites who took home the gold for "the oldest living triplets," per Patch.

"America's finest city" recently added yet another record-breaking resident to its roster: Gregory Foster, chili-eating extraordinaire.